Turkey to cooperate with Israeli regime on energy filed

Speaking to reporters on his plane following a trip to Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey and the Israeli regime will take steps to improve relations as the two sides' energy ministers are expected to hold talks along these lines.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he also pointed to the last week’s talks on Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership bids hosted by Turkey at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, saying, "Unfortunately, the talks held by our delegation with Finland and Sweden were not at the desired level."

Saying that Sweden and Finland have expectations from these talks, Erdogan said however that they have not taken the necessary steps on Turkey's demands and stressed that terrorists are even now still walking the streets of Stockholm while Sweden protects them “with their own police."

"We cannot repeat the mistakes made in the past on (admitting) countries that embrace and feed such terrorists into NATO, which is a security organization," he said.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18. Turkey has voiced objections to their membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

Turkey last week hosted consultations with Swedish and Finnish delegations on their NATO applications in Ankara.

ZZ/PR