Iran, Azerbaijan to boost gas trade

During the meeting, Iran and Azerbaijan reached agreements on the development of joint energy fields in the Caspian Sea in the form of a joint committee, Javad Owji was quoted by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) as saying after a meeting held on Thursday with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev.

Pointing to the Iranian companies’ ability in energy technology and engineering area, he said, “The capacity of Iranian contractors is going to be used in the development of oil and gas fields.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, referred to the successful trilateral gas transmission cooperation among Iran, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, saying, “Cooperation in energy sector could result in sustainable development in the region.”

He then announced formation of a joint study task force between the two countries’ energy development sectors.

Activating energy diplomacy and expanding cooperation with neighboring countries are the objectives of Iran’s oil delegation trip.

Iran’s Petroleum Minister is in Azerbaijan to participate in Baku Energy Week and hold talks with officials attending the three-day international event.

The events are held on June 1-3, 2022 with the support of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). The Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition is the first exhibition held since the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan annually in which over 250 companies of the world will take part.

ZZ/SHANA