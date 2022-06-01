Turkish army targets northern Syria by rocket, artillery

The sources reported rocket attacks by Turkish troops on the villages in the Ayn Issa area on the northern outskirts of Raqqa but did not mention any casualties.

In recent days, the Turkish military has stepped up its operations in Syria again, and Ankara has sent several convoys of its troops with heavy military equipment to the common border areas.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that Turkey’s armed forces are ready for another cross-border operation in northern Syria.

Akar also pledged to continue the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the so-called National Defense Forces (NDF), a Syrian force Ankara believes has links to the PKK, till the last terrorist is eliminated.

On May 23, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country was getting ready for another military operation in northern Syria with a view to expanding the 30-kilometer security zone established following the operation Peace Spring in October 2019. A new operation may be launched soon, with plans to involve about 50,000 Turkish troops and Syrian opposition militants backed by Turkey, local media reported.

The Syrian foreign ministry reacted to the Turkish military's actions in northeastern Syria on Monday, saying that Damssucs strongly opposes the Turkish military moves in northeastern of the country.

A source in the Syrian foreign ministry said what Turkey is doing on Syrian soil is in line with the policy of ethnic cleansing, Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV network reported.

The source also said that Syria blames those parties that operate illegally and outside the framework of the Syrian government as the prime suspect responsible for providing cover for Turkey.

Iran has also opposed the Turkey's plan, saying that the possible new Turkish operation would further complicate the security situation in northeastern Syria, calling on Ankara to respect the Syrian territorial integrity and it should talk to Damascus government over its security concerns.

