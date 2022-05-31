Turkey, UAE discuss coop. on military training, defense

Speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi, Akar referred to his official contacts and meetings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying that he is expecting "important and positive developments" soon on bilateral cooperation in the military education and defense industry.

"We consider that the work we will do will contribute not only to our countries but also to the peace and stability of the region," he added, ANAdolu Agency reported.

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Monday, Hulusi Akar discussed with his UAE counterpart Mohammed Bin Ahmad Al Bowardi bilateral and regional issues, as well as cooperation on military training and the defense industry.

ZZ/PR