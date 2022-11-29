Turkey may launch Syria ground operation at any moment

"The time, scale, and boundaries of the operations of the Turkish Armed Forces are determined by Ankara... The operation can begin tomorrow, next week, or even later, at any time. The situation is being assessed by the Turkish military and intelligence," Kalin said in an interview with the national press, according to Sputnik.

He added that Ankara coordinated its actions with Moscow during the air operation in the region.

"These issues are being discussed regarding our plans for air force operations. How did we enter the airspace in Tell Rifaat? We discussed this [with Russia], and coordinated our actions. We plan, discuss, coordinate, act," Kalin noted.

The spokesman also stressed that his country continues to maintain dialogue with Damascus.

"We maintain contact with Syria at the level of intelligence directorates, the head of our intelligence is discussing coordination with the Syrian [counterpart] within the framework of our needs," he said.

Turkey conducted air strikes in northern Iraq and Syria from the night of November 19 into the morning of November 20. The strikes were inflicted on the bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has blamed the PKK and Syrian Kurds for the November 13 terrorist attack in Istanbul that killed six people.

RHM/PR