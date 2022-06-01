Turkey targets US coalition positions in Syria for 1st time

According to the Al Mayadeen report, Turkish forces on Wednesday intensively attacked several positions in the northern Syrian province of Idlib, including the positions of the US coalition.

The report comes just hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks about expanding the scope of attacks on Syrian soil.

Erdogan on Wednesday said that Turkey is set to clear two areas of northern Syria, near the Turkish border, of terrorist elements and the Turkish operation will continue gradually in other parts of Syria.

“We are entering a new phase of our decision to establish a safe zone 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) deep south (of the Turkish-Syrian border). We are clearing Tel Rifat and Manbij of terrorists,” he told a group meeting of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday reacted to the Turkish moves in Syria and said that any new Turkish attack on northern Syria will weaken the stability of the region and aggravate the situation.

"We remain deeply concerned about discussions of potential increased military activity in northern Syria," Price said.

Saying that the US supports the maintenance of current ceasefire lines, Price stated, "We would condemn any escalation that has the potential to jeopardize that. We believe it is crucial for all sides to maintain and respect ceasefire zones, principally to enhance stability in Syria and to work towards a political solution to the conflict."

"Any new offensive would further undermine regional stability and would put at risk," he added.

