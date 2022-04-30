Abdullah calls on Iran to support Afghanistan development

The Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kabul, Seyed Hassan Mortazavi, met with Abdullah Abdullah, former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan.

Abdullah said in this meeting that the fate of Afghanistan must be determined by the people of this country, not the foreigners.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has hosted a large number of Afghan refugees for many years, and we are grateful for that," he also said, referring to recent issues regarding Afghan refugees.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he condemned some efforts to create tension between Iran and Afghan nations.

"We ask our brothers in Iran to provide a better life for their Afghan brothers and sisters, given the current situation in Afghanistan," he also said.

He also expressed hope that the conditions will be created for the return of all refugees to Afghanistan and that the people of this country will move towards prosperity and peace.

He also called on Iran to continue its support for the development of Afghanistan and to strengthen relations between the two countries.

