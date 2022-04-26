Inclusive government key to 'lasting security' in Afghanistan

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the Imposed War, Iran has been hosting about 6 to 7 million immigrants from Afghanistan and Iraq, Hassan Kazemi Qomi said in an exclusive interview with Mehr News Agency.

In spite of all the difficult conditions, including military threats, war, and economic sanctions, these immigrants enjoy the same situation as Iranian citizens, Qomi said.

Saying that Iran is home to 4 million Afghan immigrants, he added that today most educated Afghans live in Iran.

Iran envoy also referred two-decade-long occupation of Afghanistan, asserting that the displacement of the noble, resilient people of this country has been caused by the occupiers.

Referring to the recent propagandas aimed at darkening Tehran-Kabul relations, Qomi said that today, Americans, whose policies have failed in the region, seek to tarnish relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

However, what is important is that the will of Iran to help Afghans is to make their country flourish, Qomi said.

The more Afghanistan flourishes and the more Iran-Afghanistan cooperation develops, it will be in the interest of the two countries, he stressed.

If security is restored in Afghanistan, the migration flood will also decrease, he argued, saying that Afghanistan will fight against terrorism and occupier strongly.

He said that forming an inclusive government is the key to stability and lasting security in Afghanistan.

RHM/5472666