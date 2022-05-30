Implementation of pacts key to progress of regional coop.

Speaking in a telephone call that was initiated by the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday evening, President Ebrahim Raeisi expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Iraqi people’s move and the interaction of political groups and currents to form a new government, saying, "The passing of the law to forbid the normalisation of relations with the Zionist Regime in the Iraqi parliament was a right move."

Referring to the problems caused by dust storms and the influx of fine dust into the cities of Iran and Iraq, the President said, "Climate change is not specific to a particular country and crosses borders. Today, tackling dust has become a common regional demand, and all countries in the region are expected to live up to their responsibilities in this regard”.

Emphasizing that the development of transportation lines between the two countries will lead to economic growth and stability in the region, Raeisi stressed the need to speed up the implementation of railway lines.

Raeisi also called for facilitating the presence of Iranian pilgrims, referring to the approaching season of the Arba’een procession.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, for his part, thanked Raeisi's praise of the Iraqi parliament for the decision to ban the normalization of relations with the Zionist Regime and said, "Palestine is not just an issue for Muslims, but for all justice-seeking people in the world, and the Iraqi government and parliament have also taken a series of decisions and actions in support of the Palestinian people."

Stating that he will seriously pursue the removal of obstacles to accelerate the implementation of the Basra-Shalamcheh railway, the Iraqi Prime Minister referred to his meeting with the head of the Iranian Department of Environment today and added, "Dealing with the dust problem should be followed in the form of a memorandum."

Regarding the Arba’een procession, Al-Kadhimi stated, "I have urged the Iraqi officials to prepare and present to me a detailed plan for holding this ceremony as well as possible, as well as a hospitable framework for Iranian pilgrims."

ZZ/President.ir