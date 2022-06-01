Results of trilateral talks on dust storms elaborated

Salajegheh, who also heads Iran's Department of Environment, said that Iranian officials had a very detailed meeting with the high-level officials in Iraq.

All authorities had a unified opinion about the regional initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran and how to create convergence in this regard, he added.

In Syria, fortunately, an MoU was inked and the program was very good and forward-looking, he further noted.

Iraq is one of the countries hardest hit by sandstorms, with its sky repeatedly turning orange over the past few weeks, sending thousands to hospitals.

