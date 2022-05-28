Raeisi stresses expansion of Tehran-Baku mutual ties

In a congratulatory message to his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Raeisi felicitated the country's Independence Day.

Stating that the common history and religion and the deep ties between the two nations of Iran and Azerbaijan have provided a solid foundation and valuable support for the relations between the two countries in the new era, President Raeisi said that since the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iran has always worked within the framework of mutual interests to deepen relations between the two countries in all fields.

The President also expressed satisfaction with the fact that after the end of the occupation of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the fields of cooperation between the two countries have expanded and called for using the capacities of the two countries in the direction of the mutual will and interests of the two nations.

