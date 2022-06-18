1st Kazakhstan-Turkey transit train arrives in Iran

The first Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkey transit train, carrying Kazakhstan’s export sulfur transit cargo, arrived in the country on Friday morning from the Inche Borun Border rail border.

The train is scheduled to arrive at Tehran Railway Station on Tuesday, June 21 concurrent with the visit of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Iran.

During the presence of the President of Kazakhstan in Tehran, the new railway corridor from Kazakhstan to Turkey through Iran will be inaugurated symbolically.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's goods were transported to Baku Port via Aktau Port and then to Turkey by Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway but following the increase in shipping transport fares, Iran's rail route has replaced the former sea-rail corridor from Kazakhstan to Turkey.

MA/5517133