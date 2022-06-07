Strong wind forces Tehran-Istanbul flight to make landing

Flight 718 which was Airbus passenger plane on the Istanbul-Tehran route landed safely at Shahid Beheshti Airport in Isfahan, in central Iran on Tuesday evening due to a strong wind and reduced visibility.

However, due to the turbulances caused by the strong wind at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, a flight attendant and a passenger were injured in the arm and shoulder and were taken to medical centers by para medics in an ambulance at Isfahan airport.

The Director General of Crisis Management of Isfahan Province Mr. Shisheh Foroush pointed out that the passengers are safe in the transit hall of the airport.

Shisheh Foroush said that the plane will take off for Tehran Imam Khomeini airport to depart for Istanbul at due time.

Also earlier today in the afternoon, Najaf-Tehran Flight 737 as well as Fly Persia on the Shiraz-Tehran route landed at Isfahan airport due to low visibility at Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad airports in Tehran, and flew to Tehran an hour later.

A 72km per hour strong wind hit the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday afternoon, bringing with lots of dust particles that reduced visibility in the capital for quite a while.

KI/5508861