EU reacts to Iran's seizure of Greek ships

EU spokesman Peter Stano reacted in a statement on Sunday to Iran's seizure of two Greek oil tankers in Persian Gulf waters.

Stano said that the EU is pursuing the matter with great concern, describing the Iran move as an unacceptable.

Without mentioning Greece's hostile action a few months ago in seizing an Iranian oil tanker and handing it over to the United States, for which Iran seized the two Greek ships in a tit-for-tat move, the EU official stressed the EU insistence on freedom of navigation and free trade.

Following the seizure of a ship with the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Greek waters, the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Greece’s Chargé d'Affaires (in the absence of its ambassador) to protest the move strongly. In the meeting, the director of the Mediterranean Department of the Foreign Ministry reminded the Greek government of its international obligations given that the vessel had stopped due to a technical problem.

Iran later on Friday summoned Swiss chargé d'affaires as protector of US interests to file strong protest against Washington.

