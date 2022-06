The resigned Yemeni government claimed the seizure of an Iranian ship in the province of Al-Mahrah, southern Yemen.

Local Yemeni sources quoted security officials in the resigned government as claiming that the ship was carrying six crew, five of whom were Iranians and the sixth crew was a Pakistani national.

According to local Yemeni sources, the ship was seized off the coast of Houf city in Al-Mahrah province in Yemen.

MA/FNA14010311000396