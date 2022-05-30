France calls on Iran to release two seized Greek tankers

Iran's seizure of two Greek-flagged oil tankers in Gulf waters is a "violation of international law", France's foreign ministry claimed in a statement on Sunday, calling for the immediate release of the ships.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized the Greek tankers in the Persian Gulf on Friday, days after Athens confirmed it would deliver to Washington the Iranian oil it had seized from a Russian tanker.

"We call on Iran to immediately release the crews and vessels," a French foreign ministry spokesperson said, Barrons reported.

Iran said Saturday the crews of two Greek oil tankers were in "good health" and not under arrest.

Earlier, IRGC's Public Relations Department announced in a statement regarding the seizure of Greek tankers, "The IRGC Navy on Friday seized two Greek tankers due to violations in the waters of the Persian Gulf. The two ships were detained, one near Assaluyeh and the other near Bandar Lengeh near the island of Hendorabi. Both ships, named “Prudent Warrior” and “Delta Poseidon” were sailing under the Greek flag and were seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Force."

MA/PR