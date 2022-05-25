Iran summons Greek charge d’affaires over seizure of ship

While reminding the international obligations of Greek government given the emergency stop of Iranian ship due to technical defects, Head of Mediterranean Office of Iranian Foreign Ministry considered surrendering to illegal US pressure ‘unacceptable’ and condemned the move taken by the Greek government.

Seizing the ship operating under the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a clear example of ‘piracy’ and the Greek government will have to account for it.

Islamic Republic of Iran will not ignore its legal rights and expects the Greek government to adhere to its international obligations in the field of shipping and maritime, he added.

During the meeting, charge d’affaires of Greek Embassy, for his part, announced that he would immediately convey the message of protest and dissatisfaction of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to his respective government.

The Greek government seized an Iranian ship operating under the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran off the coast of this country on Wednesday and confiscated its cargo by alleged court order and in coordination with the US government.

MA/IRN84767437