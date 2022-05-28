Russia deploys heavy military equipment to NE Syria

Russia has sent military aid, including warplanes and helicopters, as part of its plan to strengthen its military presence in northeastern Syria, according to the reports.

Russian forces at the Qamishli airport are bringing new military equipment to their base at the airport, Al Mayadeen wrote.

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday stressed that Moscow will continue to support the Syrian leadership on the issue of the full restoration of its territorial integrity.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, announced a few days ago that the Turkish army is planning a military operation to fight terrorism on the country's borders, adding that a decision on the subject will be made soon.

Erdogan has called on NATO to assist his country in establishing what it calls a "safe zone" along its border with Syria in order to resettle refugees.

Erdogan says Ankara will continue its efforts to establish a 30-kilometer safe zone along its southern border with Syria.

In response to Turkey's decision, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had sent a message to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding Turkey's actions in northern Syria, condemning Turkey's move in building a so-called "safe zone" on Syrian soil.

