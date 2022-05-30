Damascus reacts to Turkey's actions in northern Syria

A source in the Syrian foreign ministry said what Turkey is doing on Syrian soil is in line with the policy of ethnic cleansing, Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV network reported.

The source also said that Syria blames those parties that operate illegally and outside the framework of the Syrian government as the prime suspect responsible for providing cover for Turkey.

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently announced that Turkey will soon conduct an operation over the border in northeastern Syria against the Kurdish militants to create a 30-km long "safe zone!" along Syria border.

Iran has also opposed the Turkey's plan, saying that the possible new Turkish operation would further complicate the security situation in northeastern Syria, calling on Ankara to respect the Syrian territorial integrity and it should talk to Damascus government over its security concerns.

