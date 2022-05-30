  1. Politics
Erdogan invites Putin to visit Istanbul amid Ukraine conflict

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Turkish President Erdogan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Putin on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

In a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Turkey's president on Monday reiterated Ankara's willingness to keep doing its part for peace in Ukraine, Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkey is ready to play a role in a possible observation mechanism after first meeting with representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and UN in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

According to the report, Erdogan also said there is a need for steps to minimize the negative effects of the war and reestablish a groundwork for peace.

Anadolu also said that the Turkish president also touched on developments in Syria and stressed that the regions along the southern Turkish border must be made safe and secure.

Erdogan's comments came after the Syrian foreign ministry reacted to Turkish military's actions in northeastern Syria earlier on Monday, saying that Damssucs strongly opposes the Turkish military moves in northeastern of the country.

