Turkey reportedly postpones op. in NE Syria for later time

In recent weeks, there have been reports of yet another Turkish operation in the north and northeast of Syria against Kurdish militants.

An informed source told the UK-based Al-Araby website that a meeting was held last night between Turkish military commanders and leaders of armed groups backed by Ankara and that Turkish commanders had told them that they had no plans to launch the operation and that the time was still not known for the operation.

The source said regional and global opposition to changing the situation on the ground in northern Syria had forced Ankara to delay its operation.

Meanwhile, there are other reports that reject as false the report that Turkey has postponed its plan to conduct a new military operation in Syria.

KI/FNA14010308000435