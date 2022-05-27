  1. Politics
May 27, 2022, 4:38 PM

Russia expels five Croatian diplomats from Moscow

Russia expels five Croatian diplomats from Moscow

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Croatian envoy in Moscow on Friday, expressed a strong protest to him and declared five employees of Croatian embassy in Moscow personae non gratae in response to steps taken earlier by Zagreb.

"On May 27, the Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to the Russian Federation, Tomislav Car, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, a strong protest was expressed to him in connection with the groundless attempts of the Croatian authorities to blame Russia for war crimes in Ukraine and the provision of military assistance by the Croatian side to the neo-Nazi Kiev regime," the statement says, Sputnik news agency reported.

"In response to the unfriendly steps taken earlier by Zagreb to reduce the size of the Russian diplomatic mission, Car was handed a note declaring five employees of the Croatian embassy in Moscow personae non gratae," the ministry added.

MA/PR

News Code 187244
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187244/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News