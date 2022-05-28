US to send advanced rocket systems to Kyiv, officials say

Among the weapons, the US is expected to provide are Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, or MLRS, which are mobile artillery launchers that can fire dozens of miles farther than any current system in Ukraine’s control, Wall Street Journal reported.

The US is also expected to give to Ukraine High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as Himars. Those are light multiple rocket launchers with a comparable range to the MLRS. But unlike the MLRS, which moves on tracks, the Himars move on a wheeled chassis.

Both systems would give Ukraine more mobility than M777 howitzers, which the US is still sending to Ukraine. It is unclear how many of the new systems the US would provide, but one official said they could arrive in Ukraine within weeks. The US also has said Ukraine forces would need at least a week of training to use them.

In a tweet Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba suggested new weapons were en route.

“Heavy weapons on top of our agenda, and more are coming our way,” Kuleba said following a discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

ZZ/PR