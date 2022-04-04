Germany expels 40 Russian diplomats; Moscow vows to respond

The latest developments regarding the conflict over Ukraine between the West and Russia are as follows:

The most important developments are taking place over the alleged Russian army's atrocities in the city of Bucha in the suburb of the capital Kiyv which has recently been taken back by the Ukrainian forces.

Russia has denied the alleged atrocities in Bucha as fabricated and scenes staged for media propaganda while the Western countries are imposing new sanctions on Russia.

Germany announced on Monday afternoon that it is expelling 40 staff members at the Russian embassy in Berlin with suspected links to spy agencies as a first response to the killing of Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha.

In reaction, Moscow said it will respond to Germany's decision to expel 40 Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian foreign ministry according to Reuters.

The move by Germany came after Latvia and Litvania expelled the Russian ambassador over the Bucha accusations.

The US Joe Biden President has also called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he'd seek more sanctions against Moscow.

