Moscow to respond to expelling of Russian diplomats by France

Following the escalation of tensions between the Western powers and Russia under the pretext of the war in Ukraine, France expelled several Russian diplomats

"Six Russian agents operating under diplomatic cover whose activities were found to be contrary to our national interests have been declared persona non grata," the French foreign ministry claimed in a statement.

The French government's move to expel Russian diplomats provoked the reaction of Moscow officials.

"Russia will respond accordingly," news agency TASS quoted Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

France earlier this month expelled 35 Russians with diplomatic status as part of a broader European move, claiming the agents had been working against France's interests.

RHM/PR