  1. Politics
Jun 27, 2022, 10:32 PM

Moscow expels eight Greek diplomats: report

Moscow expels eight Greek diplomats: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Russia declared eight Greek diplomats "personae non gratae" and gave them eight days to leave the country, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Greek ambassador to protest over what it called "the confrontational course of the Greek authorities towards Russia, including the supply of weapons and military equipment to the Kyiv regime".

The ministry said it had also protested against a Greek decision to declare a group of Russian diplomats "personae non gratae", Reuters news agency reported.

Greece is a member of NATO and the European Union and has joined EU sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

MA/PR

News Code 188481
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188481/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News