Moscow expels eight Greek diplomats: report

The Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Greek ambassador to protest over what it called "the confrontational course of the Greek authorities towards Russia, including the supply of weapons and military equipment to the Kyiv regime".

The ministry said it had also protested against a Greek decision to declare a group of Russian diplomats "personae non gratae", Reuters news agency reported.

Greece is a member of NATO and the European Union and has joined EU sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

