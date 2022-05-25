Mutual trust greatest Iranian-Omani capital: Raeisi

Answering a question about his evaluation of the effects and results of his visit and talks with the Sultan of Oman on the bilateral relations between the two countries, Ebrahim Raeisi said, "I am very happy that I had the opportunity to travel to Oman and meet with the Sultan of Oman."

He also expressed hope that this visit would become a reason for strengthening contacts and bonds between the two countries, saying, "During the meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, we discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation and we affirmed that the current level of relations is good, but it is not enough, given the potential and willingness of both sides that exist in two countries."

Raeisi added, “Iran and Oman would like to consolidate the level of bilateral partnership in various fields, including trade, economy, energy, especially gas and tourism".

Iran's president stressed that the greatest Iranian-Omani capital is mutual trust, saying, "The best economic, social and cultural will be achieved through bilateral, regional and international cooperation between the two countries."

The President referred to holding a meeting with Iranian and Omani merchants and the issues raised in this forum in order to facilitate bilateral trade between the two countries and said, "The outcome of this meeting is our decision regarding the establishment of the House of Trade in the Sultanate of Oman."

He stated, "The two countries have vast and many capabilities, most of which have not been given enough attention, and reviving and using these opportunities can benefit the two countries and peoples".

Raeisi stated, "The late Sultan Qaboos took effective and lasting steps in the path of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries."

He pointed out, "One of the points that Iran and Oman have common political views is the understanding that the issues of the region should be resolved inside the region and through dialogue."

The President stressed that the countries of the region are capable of resolving their own problems and that there is no need for foreign intervention, saying, "The way to dialogue is open in the region, and any foreign intervention in the region is a step towards dependence and creating problems."

"Experience has shown that the presence of outsiders in the region has not only not helped to solve the problems, but has also caused many problems," he said.

Ebrahim Raeisi said, "We shared the view that any foreign interference in the region should be considered a step towards creating a problem, and therefore we emphasized that outsiders should not be determining in the region, foreign interference and influence in the region creates problems."

The President added, "Both countries are of the opinion that the solution to all the problems of the region is through dialogue and the problems of the region must be resolved by the people of the region. Yemeni issues must be resolved through the Yemeni-Yemeni talks at the hands of the Yemeni people."

MP/President.ir