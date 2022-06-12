Iran's exports to Oman rise by 126% in 1st two months

Iranian business attaché in the Embassy in Muscat Mehrdad Fallah Orimi said that Iranian commodities exports to Oman in the first two months of 1401 (beginning on March 21, 2022) mounted to $203 million, showing an increase of 126% in value compared to the same period last year.

He added that during that period, Oman ranks 7 among the countries which are top destinations for Iran's exports and 5th among neighboring countries, as well as the 2nd among the countries which are members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

Petroleum bitumen, iron and steel ingots, even water-soluble urea, hot iron or steel rods, semi-finished iron or steel products, clinker cement, processed and canned food, and Portland white cement have been the most important items exported to Oman.

Oman was seventh among Iran's export destinations, after China, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, India and Afghanistan, the diplomat added.

