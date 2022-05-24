Raeisi calls for resolving barriers to trade with region

Speaking in today's meeting of the Cabinet's Economic Coordination Board, President Raeisi stressed the need to use high capacities in the region, especially neighboring countries, to develop trade and increase non-oil exports.

In the meeting, after the report of the Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade and reviewing the achievements of the President's visit to Oman on Tuesday, strategic proposals in the development of non-oil exports of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the region were presented and it was decided to remove existing obstacles to facilitate foreign trade.

In this regard, Raeisi described the activation of economic diplomacy and use of high capacity of North-South corridor as an urgent necessity and stressed the need for a leap in the development of trade with countries in the region, including Eurasia and Africa.

In today's meeting, in order to achieve the government's goals in providing basic goods and their abundance and storage, the license was issued for non-governmental sectors to import wheat and it was decided that the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad prepare and implement the necessary contracts as soon as possible.

