New phase of Iran-Oman political trust begins: Raeisi

.President Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at the Al Alam Palace

.Referring to Oman as Iran’s friend, brother, and neighbor state, President Raeisi said that Iran calls for strengthening bilateral ties with Oman

Pointing to the various capacities for the development of relations between Tehran and Muscat, the President noted that the will of Iran and Oman is very important for the development of relations, and to achieve this will, they must set out a comprehensive plan to outline the prospects.

Describing the actions of the working groups between the two states as promising, President Raeisi highlighted that some issues between the two countries have the possibility of achieving results in a short period, and some others such as energy issues need more time.

The President termed Oman as an honest friend, adding that the new phase of political trust between Iran and Oman begins today.

Pointing to the visit of the Iranian delegation of businessmen as well as the meetings of Iran’s ministers of oil, roads, and urban development in Muscat in the past days, President Raeisi underscored that such meetings are useful and their future roadmaps plus executive guidelines should be drawn up.

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, for his part, said that his country extends its friendship hand to brotherly and neighboring state Iran.

He expressed pleasure over welcoming the Iranian President to his home country, referring to the constructive bilateral relations over contemporary history.

The level of trade relations lags behind that of political ties, he said, stressing the need for further making plans and inking new MoUs.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Omani Sultan referred to the continuous meetings of both sides, calling for extending some previous MoUs.

He also urged the two countries' officials to make new plans pertaining to some areas of mutual interest.

