Iran ready to cooperate with Bulgaria in energy field

During the meeting held with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Velislava Petrova on Sunday, Mahdi Safari expressed satisfaction with the increase in trade between the two countries last year, calling transit and transportation one of the important advantages of relations between the two countries, which can lead to expanding bilateral and regional trade cooperation.

Petrova, for her part, also described Iran-Bulgaria trade relations as growing.

Given the concerns of Europe in the two areas of energy and food security, Petrova announced her country's readiness to expand bilateral cooperation with Iran in these two areas.

She also described the holding of a joint meeting of businessmen of the two countries and the holding of a new round of Iran-Bulgaria's joint economic commission as an important step to increase trade exchanges between the two countries.

Velislava Petrova, who is in Tehran to attend the third round of Iran-Bulgaria political consultations also met and held talks with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday afternoon.

