Baku, Yerevan continue accusing each other of border shooting

The Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia once again accused the other side of shooting at each other's border positions.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Ashagi Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar district on the evening of May 20, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claimed in a statement, Trend reported.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense immediately rejected the statement of the Azeri Defense Ministry.

"The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry statement claiming that Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijani military positions in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Friday evening is disinformation," the Armenian Defense Ministry claimed according to Armenia News.

The press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry told that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, Armenian added.

This is while independent sources have not confirmed the claims of the two countries' defense ministries.

Last Wednesday, Ilham Aliyev President of Azerbaijan said in a meeting with the Lithuanian President in Baku that his country is ready to reach a peace agreement with Armenia and end hostilities.

