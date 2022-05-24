Azerbaijan agrees with Armenia on Zangezur corridor: Aliyev

In a statement, Azerbaijan’s Presidency said Aliyev spoke over the phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and updated him on a trilateral meeting between himself, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels on Sunday.

“The president of Azerbaijan touched on the preparation of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the presentation by Azerbaijan of five principles based on international law, the normalization of relations between the two countries, the opening of transport corridors, and the delimitation of borders discussed during the meeting,” the statement added.

“Aliyev gave a positive assessment to the results of the trilateral meeting,” it added.

According to the statement, the Azerbaijani president also noted that an order had been issued earlier Monday “to establish a state commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”

Michel said the first meeting of the joint border commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place soon.

"Today I hosted President Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia again. This was our third discussion in this format. We focused on the situation in the South Caucasus and the development of EU relations with both countries as well as the broader region," he said in a statement issued after their meeting Sunday.

Relations between the two countries have been tense since 1991. New clashes erupted in September 2020, and the 44-day conflict saw Azerbaijan liberate several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

A tripartite agreement was brokered by Russia to bring an end to the war in November 2020.

