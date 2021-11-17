Putin, Pashinyan discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, discussing the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Kremlin press service said in a statement, TASS reported.

"During the phone call, initiated by Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation following a number of incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin and Pashinyan agreed to remain in contact on the matter.

On Tuesday, intensive clashes between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out in the border districts of Armenia’s Syunik Province.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions, wounding two service members.

The Armenian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that Azerbaijan's armed forces had shelled Armenian positions on the eastern border, causing casualties.

RHM/PR