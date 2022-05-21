EU’ Borrell emphasizes significance of resuming Vienna talks

In a tweet on Saturday, Borrell wrote, “Spoke with @Amirabdolahian to raise urgent bilateral issues, and discuss next steps to restore #JCPOA.”

“Important to get going. The more we wait the more difficult it becomes to conclude negotiations,” he added.

Borrell emphasized the importance of continuation of efforts for the restoration of 2015 Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions began on Dec. 26, 2021. On March 11, 2022, JCPOA was paused at the suggestion of the EU foreign policy chief and negotiators returned to their capitals for political consultations.

US President Biden’s administration, which claims a diplomatic approach towards Iran and an attempt to return to JCPOA, has not so far taken any practical steps to show its goodwill.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a telephone conversation with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell pointed to Iran’s seriousness in a strong and lasting agreement and stated that Tehran has necessary goodwill to reach a final agreement in Vienna.

MA/IRN84762196