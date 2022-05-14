Iran nuclear deal discussed by Qatari FM, EU's Borell

As Doha officials continue consultations with Western countries on various issues, including the Iranian nuclear issue, Qatari sources reported that Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has held a telephone conversation with EU's foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell.

According to Qatari sources, bilateral talks between Doha and Brussels, as well as the latest developments related to the Iran nuclear deal were among the issues discussed by the two sides.

The latest development over Iran's nuclear deal was also discussed by US Special Envoy for Iran and Qatar's Foreign Minister in an early Saturday telephone conversation.

This comes as the Qatari foreign minister and the Emir of Qatar at the head of a high-ranking delegation paid a one-day trip to Tehran on Thursday and discussed JCPOA-related issues with top Iranian officials.

After returning from Iran, Qatari Emir paid a visit to Turkey and met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss regional issues.

RHM/FNA14010224000243