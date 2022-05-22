EU's Mora visit to Iran paved way for continuation of talks

Kamal Kharrazi, who is also an advisor to Iran's Leader, made the comments during a speech at the Iran-Arab world forum in Doha, which is held by Al Jazeera Center for Studies.

In his remarks, Kharrazi said that the security of the Persian Gulf and each of the countries bordering it is like Iran's security and their insecurity everywhere is considered as Iran's insecurity.

The former Iranian foreign minister also said that there are many factors behind the insecurity in the West Asian region, where Iran and the Arab states exist.

He said that Iran has always insisted on frank talks among the countries of the region to achieve regional security without foreign intervention.

Kharrazi also noted that Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two main powers in the region, can complement each other's capabilities to ensure peace, stability and development in the region.

He added that the two countries have recently chosen the path of dialogue to resolve their differences by participating in five rounds of talks facilitated through the efforts of the Iraqi government.

Meanwhile, he said that the Yemeni crisis is not just a result of Yemen's internal conflicts and that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always believed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Yemen.

As regards Iraq, the Iranian diplomat urged all Iraqi political groups to form a government in that country, stressing that "The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the establishment of a strong democratic government in Iraq, as the securities of Iraq and Iran are intertwined."

The Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow the occupying regime of Israel "to nest" in the region, he stressed elsewhere in his comments.

Kharrazi also responded to a question about the JCPOA and the Vienna talks, and said, "We have achieved nuclear technology without relying on the outside world, and we consider the development of indigenous peaceful nuclear technology to be part of our national interest. Therefore, others are not allowed to decide whether Iran has the right to acquire nuclear technology or not. Iran has repeatedly stated that it only intends to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes."

The diplomat further pointed out that there are a few issues remaining in the Vienna talks that need to be resolved, adding that "Mora, the EU special envoy, recently arrived in Iran and the ground was laid for the continuation of the talks."

