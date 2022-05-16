Vienna talks could yield agreement in coming days: Ryabkov

According to RIA Novosti, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said on Monday that the draft text of the Iran nuclear deal was fully prepared, but that there are still some political issues remaining.

"Russia agrees with the existing text of the agreement," he said. "If political decisions are made, the deal can be revived in the next few days."

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said last weekend that a good and reliable agreement is within reach if the United States makes a political decision and lives up to its commitments.

"A good and reliable outcome is within reach if the US makes its decision & adheres to its commitments," the top Iranian diplomat tweeted on Friday, May 13.

The Vienna talks between the Iranian delegations and the P4 + 1 (Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany) with the indirect involvement of the United States, which is not a JCPOA participant anymore after its illegal withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 were paused on March 11 at the request of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell amid the US refusal to lift the illegitimate anti-Iran sanctions.

Iran has said that it is in no hurry to reach an agreement with the West until the remaining issues left in the talks, which have to do with the sanctions, are resolved.

