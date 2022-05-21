  1. Politics
May 21, 2022, 9:30 PM

Iran oil to stabilize global market, reduce prices: Qatar FM

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Qatar's Foreign Minister has said the return of Iran's oil to the global markets will reduce the prices.

The Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has told a German Handelsblatt newspaper during which he said that the pumping of Iranian oil to the market would stabilize it and reduce world oil prices.

He, who recently traveled to Tehran with the Emir of Qatar, said that the Iranian side had informed them that Tehran was ready to reach a mediated solution to resolve the nuclear issue.

The Qatari foreign minister added that resolving the Iranian nuclear issue would help the stability of the Persian Gulf region.

These remarks by the Qatari diplomat come after the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in a joint press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday expressed optimism over an agreement between Iran and the Western powers in Vienna talks.

