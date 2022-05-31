  1. Politics
Iran deputy FM departs for Oslo for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani left Tehran for Oslo on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interests.

He announced that serious and constructive talks on bilateral, regional and international issues are on the agenda of his visit.

"En route to Oslo following recent regional & intl. negotiations," Bagheri Kani wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday. "Serious & constructive talks on bilateral, regional & intl. issues top agenda. In addition to advancing natl. interests, incl. the lifting of illegal sanctions, we emphasize the development of Iran-Norway relations."

