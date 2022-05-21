Iran determined to reach strong, lasting agreement in Vienna

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday afternoon held talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell on the phone over the latest developments in the Vienna talks aimed at removing anti-Iran sanctions and the most important international developments including the Ukraine crisis.

In this conversation, the Iranian foreign minister referred to the recent visit by EU Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora to Tehran and said during his trip, some initiatives were reviewed.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran about reaching a strong and lasting deal in Vienna, saying Tehran has the goodwill and necessary determination to reach an agreement.

The top Iranian diplomat also thanked Borrell and Mora for their constructive efforts in this regard.

Amir-Abdollahian in other comments spoke about the Ukraine crisis and said the Islamic Republic of Iran has always underlined that it is opposed to using war, including in Ukraine.

The Iranian foreign minister also noted that Iran has never adopted double standards toward crises in Yemen, Afghanistan, Ukraine and other countries. Amir-Abdollahian added that the Islamic Republic of Iran invites both warring sides in Kyiv and Moscow to negotiate and end the war, adding that Tehran believes the only way out of this crisis is through focusing on diplomacy and dialogue.

Amir-Abdollahian then pointed to his talks with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in recent months, announcing Iran’s readiness to support peace and security and to act as a mediator.

During the telephone conversation, the EU foreign policy chief put emphasis on Iran’s initiatives during the Vienna talks, saying, “We are now on a new path of continuing dialogue and focusing on solutions”.

Josef Borrell added, “We are determined to continue our efforts in constant touch with Tehran and Washington to bring their views closer together”.

Borrel then said he is optimistic about reaching a good deal.

The EU foreign policy chief further thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis. Borrell said Iran’s efforts to invite the two sides to dialogue and to propose a truce are signs of Tehran’s goodwill.

He underscored, “Unfortunately the two [warring] sides accuse each other of lacking the required will for talks and under such circumstances, reaching peace will be difficult.”

