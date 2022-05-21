Impact of sanctions on Iran's economy waning: MP

The chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee Abbass Golroo made the remarks in an interview with Mehr News Agency, saying that so far, President Raeisi's administration has taken great steps to reduce tensions and normalize the political and security atmosphere in the region, as well as to develop economic relations, both with neighbors and other states.

Since some neighboring countries in the region possess a high position and mostly have good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the administration should take measures in order to strengthen relations with them, he added. "Many neighboring countries have good capacities, and some of these countries are significant players in the regional and even international arenas."

He also pointed to the effective measures taken in foreign policy by Raeisi's administration and added that the impact of sanctions on Iran's economy will be definitely decreased gradually.

