3 Syrian forces killed Zionist airstrike on south of Damascus

Arab media reported on Saturday morning that a loud explosion was heard over the skies of Damascus, the capital of Syria.

The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported moments later that the army's air defense was confronting hostile targets over the Damascus skies.

Some media outlets said that several rockets fired at Damascus landed on its outskirts.

Army air defense shot down several Zionists' missiles, SANA reported.

A Zionist reporter also acknowledged that fighters of the Israeli regime targeted various areas in Syria.

The Hebrew-language media reported that a large fire had broken out near Damascus International Airport following the aggression by Israeli fighter jets on Syria. Two flights were also delayed at Damascus International Airport.

Meanwhile, Arab sources reported, "Three Syrian Air Defense Forces officers were killed in Israeli attacks."

