Iran supports UN efforts addressing food insecurity

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, at a high-level meeting of the Security Council on food security and hostilities on Thursday, local time said, "Food insecurity, climate change, the Covid- 19 epidemic, and the negative effects of various international conflicts have all affected many countries, including Iran, which has suffered from US sanctions for more than four decades."

He added, "In addition, hosting several million refugees from Afghanistan has put pressure on the Iranian economy, including food supply."

Takht-Ravanchi stressed that the United Nations, the international community and international donors have a duty to live up to their commitments and to provide the necessary technical and financial assistance to foreign nationals residing in Iran.

He added that disruptions in the supply chain, displacement of people, increasing pressure on natural and economic resources, and declining resilience of the affected population and food system are all long-term effects of the conflict.

"The whole world is affected by food shortages, however, there is no doubt that Africa suffers from food insecurity," he said.

Iran envoy referred to the situation in the countries in the food crisis, including Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and Palestine, saying, "In Afghanistan, 22 million people suffer from food insecurity and are in dire need of help."

The senior diplomat continued, "In early 2022, acute food insecurity in Yemen worsened by an 8% increase in the number of people affected by the crisis compared to early 2021."

He stressed, "The humanitarian situation in Palestine is just as important as it has been due to decades of occupation and the Israeli regime's apartheid policies. The illegal siege of Gaza, which severely restricts the right of the Palestinian people to food, must be lifted as soon as possible."

He on Syria also said that the continuing occupation, terrorism and unilateral sanctions have displaced millions of people in the country, destroyed people's livelihoods, disrupted trade and food and agriculture, and damaged infrastructure and access.

