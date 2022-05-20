Arab world can never protect Lebanon from Zionist aggression

The Lebanese Hezbollah leader started his speech on the 6th martyrdom anniversary of Lebanese Resistance commander Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine.

"Martyr Badreddine was a smart commander that attended the various battlefields in face of Zionist enemy and the takfiri groups in Syria," he said.

"Lebanese resistance in face of Israeli enemy started immediately after the 1982 invasion," he adde. "Martyr Badreddine belongs to the resistance generation that did not wait for the Arab official support to fight the Israeli enemy."

Nasrallah continued, "Arab official regime can never protect Lebanon from any Zionist aggression as it failed when it was powerful and unified."

"The Lebanese state also failed to protect the nation from Zionist invasion in 1982; it even signed May 17 surrender pact with the enemy," Hezbollah leader said.

Hezbollah is the most party committed to protecting Lebanon and preserving and its identity, Nasrallah noted.

This item is being updated...

MNA