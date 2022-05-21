Claiming to care about Syria's situation 'hypocritical'

Speaking during a UN Security Council session on ‘The Situation in the Middle East: (Syria)’, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said the conflict, foreign intervention, terrorism, and occupation have wreaked havoc on Syria.

Takht-Ravanchi said the unilateral sanctions have exacerbated economic and humanitarian crises in the country in recent years, calling it “irresponsible, immoral, and illegal” under international law “to use unilateral sanctions to starve Syrian civilians.”

Syria has been in the throes of foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. While the Daesh takfiri terrorist group was crushed by the Syrian government, the militant groups continue to hold sway in some parts of the country under the patronage of Western powers.

Numerous reports have pointed to the US’ role in transferring Daesh terrorists to the war-ravaged country and even airlifting supplies to the group.

Last year, the US government imposed sweeping economic sanctions against Syria amid the Arab nation’s uphill battle for reconstruction and recovery.

The controversial Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, signed into law by former President Donald Trump, targeted individuals and businesses anywhere in the world that participated either directly or indirectly in Syria’s economy.

The restrictive measures have blocked imports of essential goods, affecting the Syrian people’s access to medical equipment, food, heating, gas, and electricity.

“Under the current circumstances, the provision of humanitarian aid is critical, and political circumstances should not be allowed to stymie humanitarian aid,” Takht-Ravanchi asserted.

”Furthermore, these illegal measures have also hampered the Syrian government's ability to achieve economic and social stability and improve the living conditions of Syrians,” the veteran diplomat said.

Takht-Ravanchi pointed out that the sanctions were also coming in the way of enactment of the Security Council Resolution 2585, which has mandated the transfer of humanitarian assistance into Syria via the country’s Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey.

“Despite the fact that resolution 2585 supports early recovery and reconstruction projects, as well as the provision of basic services, unfortunately, continued unilateral sanctions have stymied the resolution's implementation, impeding Syria's reconstruction efforts and hampered humanitarian aid delivery in various ways, even delaying the return of refugees and displaced persons,” he said.

“Claiming to care about the difficult humanitarian situation in Syria while backing and imposing unilateral sanctions against the Syrian people is hypocritical,” the envoy said.

He also condemned Israel's continued occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights as well as the regime’s repeated violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The remarks were made about the occupying regime’s frequent air raids on Syria, mostly targeting the Syrian army and its allies.

“We demand that the Security Council hold this regime accountable for such acts of aggression and malice,” said the official.

Meanwhile, in the latest aggression, at least three people were killed after Israel launched fresh airstrikes on the outskirts of Damascus late on Friday.

The air raid launched from the occupied Golan Heights targeted the southern parts of the Syrian capital amid renewed aggression against the Arab country.

ZZ/PressTV