'Grape Season' wins at Hungarian film festival

Co-penned by Elham Nami and Behrouz Khorram, the 29-minute short film was filmed in the UK in 2020 and depicts a peaceful narrative of the end of a romantic relationship.

“We have talked to each other before in Tehran. My mom and I have come here to have some alone time,” reads a brief synopsis of the film.

Elham Nami, Behrouz Khorram, and Amir-Ali Qanbari are the casts of the short film.

One of the main goals of the MEDIAWAVE International Film and Music Gathering is to promote independent films that have themed upon the central issues of human life.

