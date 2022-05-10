  1. Culture
May 11, 2022

Ischia Global Film Festival to host 'Son of Man'

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Iranian film 'Son Of Man' by Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Mir Hosseini, has entered the official section of Ischia Global Film Festival in Italy.

Produced by Vahid Dalili’s Dalili Group, the film follows the story of Azar, who following her divorce gives birth to a baby girl, Armita. With the support of her only friend Azar transitions, becoming Ahoura and bringing Armita up as her father.

Behnam Sharafi, Majid Potki, Paria Mardanian and Hadi Eftekharzadeh are among the cast members of the film.

The Ischia Global Film Festival is one of the most popular summer film events in the world which is scheduled to be held from July 10 to 17, 2022 with the presence of well-known actors.

