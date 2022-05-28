'Deer' to vie at Hamburg's Mo & Friese Young Short FilmFest.

'Deer' was also awarded at Berlin International Film Festival before.

Ehsan Bakhshizadeh and Khodadad Bakhshizadeh are among the cast members of Babaeifar's short film.

The Mo&Friese Junges Kurzfilm Festival Hamburg 2022 (Mo&Friese Young Short Film Festival Hamburg) will take place from May 29 to June 6, 2022.

Mo&Friese is one of the very few film festivals for a young audience that is exclusively dedicated to short films. Including all types of short films, we present nine programs with three different competitions aimed at children and youth aged 4 to 18 and international industry. Mo&Friese awards prize worth a total of 3000 €. In addition, an international Jury (containing ECFA members) is choosing a short film for the ECFA Short Film Award.

