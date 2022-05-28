  1. Culture
'Deer' to vie at Hamburg's Mo & Friese Young Short FilmFest.

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Written and directed by Hadi Babaeifar, the Iranian short film 'Deer' is set to be screened at the 38th edition of the Mo & Friese Young Short Film Festival in Hamburg.

'Deer' was also awarded at Berlin International Film Festival before.

Ehsan Bakhshizadeh and Khodadad Bakhshizadeh are among the cast members of Babaeifar's short film.

The Mo&Friese Junges Kurzfilm Festival Hamburg 2022 (Mo&Friese Young Short Film Festival Hamburg) will take place from May 29 to June 6, 2022.

Mo&Friese is one of the very few film festivals for a young audience that is exclusively dedicated to short films. Including all types of short films, we present nine programs with three different competitions aimed at children and youth aged 4 to 18 and international industry. Mo&Friese awards prize worth a total of 3000 €. In addition, an international Jury (containing ECFA members) is choosing a short film for the ECFA Short Film Award.

