'On the Beach' to vie at Love & Hope Intl. Film Festival

Written and directed by Abolhassan Keyvan, the Iranian film 'On the Beach' depicts the story of a young man whose fiancé has migrated abroad. The man is waiting for her on the beach for days. His brother visits him every day, brings him food and water, and sometimes blames him for this situation.

The film recently won the Best Short Fiction Award at the 20th International Multicultural Film Festival in the United States.

This Spanish film festival is scheduled to take part from September 6 to 10 September 2022 in Barcelona.

